BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Oct 27 A Canadian appeal court ruled against two major tobacco companies on Tuesday, ordering them to set aside a combined C$984 million ($742 million) while they challenge a historic damages payment awarded to smokers in the province of Quebec.
Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd - a subsidiary of British American Tobacco Plc - must put aside C$758 million and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc - a subsidiary of Philip Morris International - must deposit C$226 million, the Quebec Court of Appeal said.
($1 = 1.3266 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.