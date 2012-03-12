* Case is against Canada's three largest tobacco firms
* Class-action suit could see payout of up to C$27 billion
* Provincial governments are also suing cigarette makers
March 12 Canada's three biggest tobacco
companies, all with multinational parents, face C$27 billion
($27.30 billion) in damages and penalties as the largest civil
lawsuit in the country's history gets underway on Monday.
The companies, Imperial Tobacco Canada, JTI-Macdonald Corp
and Rothmans Benson & Hedges, are named in the class-action suit
by a group of current and former smokers in the trial, which
takes place in Quebec Superior Court in Montreal.
At question is whether the companies adequately warned
smokers of the dangers of cigarettes. It is the first time
tobacco companies have gone to trial in a civil suit in Canada.
The plaintiffs say they were hoodwinked into buying an
addictive product and have since developed a range of
smoking-related illnesses including lung cancer and emphysema.
More than 10,000 people die each year in the Canadian
province of Quebec from causes directly linked to smoking.
Quebec's annual healthcare spending on tobacco-related ailments
tops C$1 billion ($1.01 billion), according to the Canadian
Cancer Society.
Imperial Tobacco Canada, a division of British American
Tobacco, issued a statement on Monday noting that the
risks of smoking have been known for years and calling the
lawsuit "an opportunistic cash grab".
JTI-Macdonald Corp is a division of Japan Tobacco
International and Rothmans Benson & Hedges Inc is a
division of Philip Morris International.
The Canadian government regulates and taxes the tobacco
industry, and has imposed graphic warnings on cigarette packages
in recent years. Canada also restricts how tobacco is marketed
and sold in an effort to dissuade consumption.
Separately, numerous Canadian provinces are teaming up to
sue tobacco companies in hopes of recovering billions of
healthcare dollars spent to treat the victims of tobacco use.