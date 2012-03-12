* Case is against Canada's three largest tobacco firms
* Class-action suit could see payout of C$27 billion
* Provincial governments are also suing cigarette makers
March 12 Canada's three biggest tobacco
companies, all with multinational parents, face C$27.25 billion
($27.43 billion) in damages and penalties as the largest civil
lawsuit in the country's history to go to trial started on
Monday.
The companies, Imperial Tobacco Canada, JTI-Macdonald Corp
and Rothmans Benson & Hedges, are named in the class-action suit
by a group of current and former smokers in the province of
Quebec.
At question in the trial in Quebec Superior Court in
Montreal is whether the companies adequately warned smokers of
the dangers of cigarettes. It is the first time tobacco
companies have gone to trial in a civil suit in Canada.
The plaintiffs say they were hoodwinked into buying an
addictive product and have since developed a range of
smoking-related illnesses, including lung cancer and emphysema.
The tobacco firms say the suits amount to "an opportunistic
cash grab" as the risks of smoking have been known for decades.
"Tobacco manufacturers must be held accountable for their
actions, and legal proceedings provide a key opportunity to
bring about a fundamental change in this industry's business
practices," said the Canadian Cancer Society's Melanie
Champagne.
More than 10,000 people die each year in Quebec from causes
directly linked to smoking. Quebec's annual healthcare spending
on tobacco-related ailments tops C$1 billion, according to the
Canadian Cancer Society.
The lawsuit is the first of a series of multibillion-dollar
suits against Canadian tobacco companies. Provincial governments
also plan huge lawsuits in hopes of recovering billions of
healthcare dollars spent to treat the victims of tobacco use.
With tens of millions of pages of documents already
exchanged, the Quebec trial could go on for years. The tobacco
companies are not scheduled to start to present their evidence
until February 2013.
"This case is not about whether smoking causes disease or
whether people are addicted. The dangers of smoking have been
well known for decades. As well it has been universally
recognized that smoking is difficult to quit," said Imperial
Tobacco Canada, a division of British American Tobacco.
"This case is about whether Imperial Tobacco Canada should
be held responsible for the personal smoking decisions made by
smokers, who were well informed about those risks."
The Canadian government regulates and taxes the tobacco
industry, and has imposed graphic warnings on cigarette packages
in recent years. Canada also restricts how tobacco is marketed
and sold in an effort to dissuade consumption.
JTI-Macdonald Corp is a division of Japan Tobacco
International and Rothmans Benson & Hedges Inc is an
affiliate of Philip Morris International.
The trial encompasses two class actions, one involving those
with cancer and the other involving smokers in general.
