Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts to a video released of him by local media at City Hall in Toronto, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO Just days after Toronto Mayor Rob Ford apologized for smoking crack cocaine, he admitted on Thursday he was "extremely, extremely inebriated" in a short expletive-laden video posted online.

The blurry, 80-second video, posted on the Toronto Star's website and shown on Canadian television, shows a clearly agitated Ford ranting and pounding his hands together, while at least one other person seems to goad him on.

The Toronto Star said it had paid for the video, and said the context of the clip was not clear.

"He dies or I die," Ford says in the clip, which also refers to something happening "in that ring." He adds: "I need fucking 10 minutes to make sure he's dead. It'll be over in 5 minutes."

Minutes after the video was posted, Ford emerged from his City Hall office to apologize.

"All I can say is - again - I've made mistakes. All I can do is reassure the people that... I don't know what to say, I just wanted to come out," he said. He added: "Obviously, I was extremely, extremely inebriated."

The mayor did not say who he was talking about in the video.

On Tuesday Ford made international headlines when he admitted he had smoked crack cocaine, "probably in one of my drunken stupors." He apologized and promised it would never happen again.

At one point during the video posted on Thursday, an unknown voice says "Mike Tyson," presumably referring to the boxer. Earlier this year Ford arm-wrestled Hulk Hogan, the professional wrestler, at a media event.

The Toronto Sun, which posted a few seconds from the video, said a source close to the mayor had confirmed it showed Ford, but said it "looks a lot worse than it really is" because the mayor "sometimes goes off on tangents." (Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Janet Guttsman and Jackie Frank)