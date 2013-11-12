Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (C) walks back to City Hall following Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

TORONTO Hundreds of people lined up at Toronto City Hall on Tuesday to buy a limited-edition bobblehead doll of embattled Mayor Rob Ford, and by mid-afternoon some were on sale on eBay for more than 10 times their purchase price.

Ford, who insists he will not step down, was on hand to sign the figurines but he avoided reporters' questions.

The sale of 1,000 "Robbie Bobbies" was conceived before Ford admitted last week that he had smoked crack cocaine in "one of my drunken stupors." The furor did not mute demand for the little statuettes - a recreation of Ford's head on a springy neck - with lines that stretched around the cavernous City Hall lobby.

"We're living in crazy times and it's probably going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience to have a time stamp of a guy that smokes crack as a mayor," Jay White, who lined up more than three hours early to get a doll, told the Toronto Star.

At City Hall, the 6-inch-high (15 cm) dolls cost C$20, with proceeds to the United Way charity.

By early afternoon, at least two were available on eBay, with one bid at $280 and the other at $207.50.

The mayor's admission that he smoked crack came six months after the Star and media blog Gawker said they had seen a video of the mayor smoking crack and a few days after Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair confirmed the video existed.

Last week, the Star bought a separate video that showed Ford in an expletive-laden rant, making unspecified threats and pounding his hands together. Ford apologized and admitted he was "extremely inebriated."

Ford has faced increasing calls to resign or take a break in the wake of the drug admission. On Wednesday, city council will consider a non-binding motion urging him to take a leave of absence.

(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Janet Guttsman and Bill Trott)