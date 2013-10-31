TORONTO Oct 31 Police have obtained a video
that matches one that has been alleged to show Toronto Mayor Rob
Ford smoking crack cocaine, but they won't confirm what the
video shows, or say if they are contemplating charges against
Ford.
In a briefing on Thursday, Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair
identified Ford as a subject in a video that police recovered
during a drug investigation called Project Brazen 2.
"I can tell you that the digital video file that we have
recovered depicts images which are consistent with those that
had previously been reported in the press," Blair said.
"I think it's fair to say the mayor does appear in that
video but I'm not going to get into the detail of what
activities are depicted on the video."
In reports that have dominated Toronto's political scene for
months, U.S. media blog Gawker and the Toronto Star newspaper
said in May that their reporters were shown a video that
appeared to show Ford smoking crack cocaine.
Reporters at Gawker and the Star said the video was shown to
them by a man who'd contacted them and offered to sell it to
them. The Star declined to pay for the video. Gawker
subsequently raised funds to buy the video, but was unable to
re-establish contact with the seller. Since then, there had been
no confirmation that the video exists.
Ford, who insists he does not use cocaine, said at the time
he could not comment on "a video that I have never seen or does
not exist."
Neither he, nor his brother Doug Ford, also a Toronto
politician, were immediately available to comment on Blair's
statement.