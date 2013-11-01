TORONTO Nov 1 Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's lawyer
said on Friday his client was not smoking crack cocaine in a
video that has been seen only by a few but has dominated
Canadian headlines for months, and he urged the city's police to
release the video to the public.
His comments come a day after Toronto police said they had
recovered a copy of a video that is "consistent" with one
reportedly seen by journalists at the Toronto Star newspaper and
by media blog Gawker earlier this year.
Both the Star and Gawker said the video shows the mayor
smoking what appears to be crack cocaine. Ford himself has
denied the existence of the video and said he does not use crack
cocaine.
"All I can say is we'd love to see the video. I can't say
what it shows because only a few have seen it ... Let the public
see it," Ford's lawyer, Dennis Morris, told Reuters. He said he
has not seen the video.
Ford said on Thursday that he couldn't comment on the matter
because the video is evidence in a separate case before the
courts, adding that he would not quit his job as there was no
reason for him to resign.
Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair said on Thursday police had
retrieved the video from a deleted hard drive recovered in a
drug investigation.
Blair would not describe what was happening on the video,
but said it showed the mayor, and that he was "disappointed" by
what he saw.
Morris took issue with the police chief's comment, and noted
that Blair did not describe the video's contents.
"They had a video with the mayor, but you have to understand
what (Blair) said. He didn't say he saw a video with the mayor
smoking crack cocaine... he just said 'consistent' with those
that have been previously reported in the press," he said.
Ford's brother Doug, who is also a Toronto politician and
often speaks for the mayor, also called for the video to be
released to the public.
"I'd like to see this video and let us judge for ourselves,
let the people judge for themselves," he said in an interview
with a local radio station.
Asked about his brother's behavior, he said: "Rob's probably
used bad judgment sometimes, but I'm just concerned politics are
playing a big part in this."
PAPERS CALL FOR RESIGNATION
Mayor Ford, a right-wing politician elected on a
cost-cutting platform in 2010, has kept the support of much of
his suburban base and the backing of right-leaning media since
the reports of the video surfaced in May.
But the police confirmation of the existence of the video
appears to be exacting a cost.
Several city councillors on Thursday called for the mayor to
step down or take a leave of absence, and all four major Toronto
daily newspapers published editorials calling for Ford to
resign, including the Toronto Sun tabloid, which may be the
furthest right.
Ford's approval rating has been mostly strong through the
recent scandal, although a poll released this week - but before
the police revelations - showed his support falling to 39
percent from 49 percent a month earlier.
The Star and Gawker said they were shown the video,
separately, by a man who wanted to sell it to them. Gawker
raised funds to buy the video, but said it was unable to
re-establish contact with the seller. Blair's comments offered
the first police confirmation that the video exists.
His comments followed Thursday's release of documents
detailing police evidence gathered ahead of drug-trafficking
charges laid early last month against Sandro Lisi, Ford's friend
and part-time driver.
Lisi posted bail after the drug arrest, but he was
rearrested on Thursday on extortion charges related to what was
allegedly his search for the video following the May reports of
its existence. Lisi was released on bail on Friday.
The partially redacted 474 pages of documents related to
Lisi's arrest point to numerous meetings between Ford and Lisi,
and show that Ford has been under police surveillance for
months.
"I think we can all feel comforted that the mayor (hasn't
used) crack cocaine over the last six months since he's been
followed day and night, virtually," Morris said.
He said Ford still intends to run in next year's municipal
election.
