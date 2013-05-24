TORONTO May 24 Toronto's embattled mayor Rob
Ford on Friday denied allegations that he had smoked
crack-cocaine and said he could not comment on a video he had
not seen or does not exist.
"There has been a serious accusation from the Toronto Star
that I use crack cocaine. I do not use crack cocaine, nor am I
an addict of crack cocaine," he told a news conference.
"As for a video, I cannot comment on a video that I have
never seen or does not exist."
The Toronto Star and Gawker Media reported last week they
had separately seen a cellphone video that allegedly shows Ford
smoking crack-cocaine while in the company of people involved in
the drug trade.
