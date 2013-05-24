TORONTO May 24 Toronto's embattled mayor Rob Ford on Friday denied allegations that he had smoked crack-cocaine and said he could not comment on a video he had not seen or does not exist.

"There has been a serious accusation from the Toronto Star that I use crack cocaine. I do not use crack cocaine, nor am I an addict of crack cocaine," he told a news conference.

"As for a video, I cannot comment on a video that I have never seen or does not exist."

The Toronto Star and Gawker Media reported last week they had separately seen a cellphone video that allegedly shows Ford smoking crack-cocaine while in the company of people involved in the drug trade. (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Cameron French; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)