By Julie Gordon
| TORONTO
TORONTO May 23 Embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford
fired his chief of staff on Thursday, as Canada's largest city
waits for Ford to address allegations that he was caught smoking
crack cocaine on camera.
Ford's office released a statement saying that Mark Towhey,
who worked for the mayor for more than two years and was chief
of staff for 10 months, was no longer employed by the office.
"I am no longer chief of staff. I did not resign," Towhey
told reporters at Toronto's City Hall as he was escorted out of
the building by security guards.
The chief of staff's departure comes one week after the
Toronto Star and Gawker Media separately said they had watched a
cellphone video that appears to show Ford smoking crack and
making racial and homosexual slurs. Both news outlets said they
had declined to pay the price asked by the tipsters to publish
the video.
The mayor called the allegations of crack smoking
"ridiculous" last week, but he has not given a detailed
statement denying it. Ford continued to avoid the media on
Thursday and was not expected to comment on the departure of his
chief of staff.
Ford's lawyer told Reuters on Monday that it was still too
early to consider legal action over the allegations and that if
there is a video, it needs to be made public so that Canadians
can judge the content for themselves.
The mayor faces increasing pressure from both his allies and
opponents to respond to the allegations.
The Toronto Sun, a right-leaning newspaper generally
considered to be Ford-friendly, published an editorial on
Thursday demanding the mayor either strongly deny the
allegations or step down from office to seek medical help.
"Logically, the first thing a mayor falsely accused of
smoking crack and consorting with drug dealers would do, would
be to proclaim his innocence in no uncertain terms and sue the
media who said it. Why hasn't he?" the paper said.
Gawker has launched a campaign to raise $200,000 to buy and
publish the video and has gathered pledges of more than
$140,000.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Stacey Joyce)