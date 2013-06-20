By Peter N Henderson
TORONTO, June 20 Beleaguered Toronto Mayor Rob
Ford won a legal victory on Thursday when Canada's top court
refused to hear an appeal of a conflict-of-interest case that
could have ousted him from office.
The case is unrelated to reports by two media outlets last
month that Ford had been caught smoking crack cocaine on camera,
allegations that he has strongly denied.
The conflict-of-interest case involved Ford's vote at city
council to scrap a C$3,150 ($3,100) penalty imposed on him for
accepting donations of the same amount for his football
foundation from lobbyists.
An Ontario judge ruled last November that that vote made him
guilty of breaking conflict-of-interest laws, and ordered Ford
out of office. He was allowed to stay on the job while he
appealed, however, and he won the appeal in January.
The Supreme Court of Canada declined on Thursday to hear an
appeal of that decision, without specifying reasons.
Ford remains under intense scrutiny after U.S. media outlet
Gawker and the Toronto Star both reported last month that their
reporters had seen a cellphone video that appears to show him
using crack cocaine.
Ford has repeatedly denied the allegations and Reuters
cannot confirm the existence of the video or its content.
A defiant Ford has said he will not step aside and plans to
run in the next election. Polls show Ford still has support from
a sizeable minority of Toronto voters who like his platform of
controlling spending and cutting taxes, along the lines of the
populist Tea Party movement in the United States.
