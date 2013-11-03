TORONTO Nov 3 Toronto Mayor Rob Ford on Sunday
urged his police chief to release a video that media reports say
show him smoking what appears to be crack cocaine and issued an
apology for unspecified "mistakes" in his past.
But Ford, who has previously said he does not use crack, and
who did not discuss the content of the video, also said he would
not step down and planned to run in the next election.
"Chief, I'm asking you to release this video now," Ford said
on his weekly radio show, referring to Toronto Police Chief Bill
Blair.
"Whatever this video shows ... Toronto residents deserve to
see it, and people need to judge for themselves what they see on
this video," Ford said.
"I'm the first one to admit I'm not perfect. I have made
mistakes. I have made mistakes and all I can do right now is
apologize for the mistakes. I sincerely, sincerely apologize to
my family, to the citizens, to taxpayers of this great city."
Ford said he wanted to move forward, but recognized he has
to make changes in his life.
"Unfortunately I cannot change the past. I can just move
forward and learn from the past, which I'll assure you I'm
doing," he said.
The mayor's apology comes after Toronto police said last
week they had recovered a copy of a video that was "consistent"
with one reportedly seen by journalists at the Toronto Star
newspaper and by media blog Gawker earlier this year.
Both the Star and Gawker said the video shows the mayor
smoking what appears to be crack cocaine.
Ford's lawyer said on Friday that his client was not smoking
crack in the video, which has dominated Canadian headlines for
months, even though it has been seen by only a few people.
The Star and Gawker said they were shown the video,
separately, by a man who wanted to sell it to them. Gawker
raised funds to buy the video, but said it was unable to
re-establish contact with the seller.
Ford, a right-wing politician elected on a cost-cutting
platform in 2010, said on Thursday he could not comment on the
matter because the video was evidence in a separate case before
the courts.
Police Chief Blair said on Thursday police had retrieved the
video from a deleted hard drive recovered in a drug
investigation.
Blair would not describe what was happening on the video,
but said it showed the mayor, and that he was "disappointed" by
what he saw.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by David Brunnstrom)