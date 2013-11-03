(Recasts with further comments from Toronto mayor)
By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO Nov 3 Toronto Mayor Rob Ford on Sunday
urged his police chief to release a video that media reports say
show him smoking what appears to be crack cocaine and issued a
broad apology for mistakes in his past, including public
drunkenness.
But Ford, who previously said he does not use crack, said he
could not discuss the content of the video until he had seen it.
He also said he would remain in office and "ride the storm out,"
and that he still plans to run for reelection in 2014.
"Whatever this video shows ... Toronto residents deserve to
see it, and people need to judge for themselves what they see on
this video," Ford said on his weekly radio show.
"I'm the first one to admit I'm not perfect. I have made
mistakes. I have made mistakes and all I can do right now is
apologize for the mistakes. I sincerely, sincerely apologize to
my family, to the citizens, to taxpayers of this great city."
Pressed by one caller to the show to specify exactly what he
was apologizing for, he said the mistakes included being
inebriated in public at a popular festival in August, returning
to city hall carrying "a half empty bottle of brandy" after a
St. Patrick's Day event last year, and "a lot of stupid things."
Ford said he wanted to learn from the past and make changes
in his life, though he added he expected to moderate his alcohol
intake rather than stopping drinking entirely.
POLICE UNCOVER VIDEO IN DRUG INVESTIGATION
The mayor's apology comes after Toronto police said last
week they had recovered a copy of a video that was "consistent"
with one reportedly seen by journalists at the Toronto Star
newspaper and by media blog Gawker earlier this year.
Both the Star and Gawker said the video shows the mayor
smoking what appears to be crack cocaine. The controversy made
headlines globally and drew ridicule from late-night TV
humorists including Jon Stewart.
Last week several Toronto city councillors called for Ford
to step down or take a leave of absence, and four major Toronto
daily newspapers, including the Star, published editorials
calling for him to resign.
Ford's lawyer said on Friday that his client was not smoking
crack in the video, which has dominated Canadian headlines for
months, even though it has been seen by only a few people.
The Star and Gawker said they were shown the video,
separately, by a man who wanted to sell it to them. Gawker
raised funds to buy the video, but said it was unable to
re-establish contact with the seller.
Ford, a right-wing politician elected on a cost-cutting
platform in 2010, said on Thursday he could not comment on the
matter because the video was evidence in a separate case before
the courts.
Police Chief Bill Blair said on Thursday police had
retrieved the video from a deleted hard drive recovered in a
drug investigation.
Blair would not describe what was happening on the video,
but said it showed the mayor, and that he was "disappointed" by
what he saw.
