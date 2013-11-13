(Corrects text and headline to say Ford admitted to buying
illegal drugs, not that he admitted to buying crack)
By Cameron French
TORONTO Nov 13 Toronto's embattled mayor, Rob
Ford, professed a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and gangs on
Wednesday, but he also admitted he has bought illegal drugs in
the past two years.
Speaking after Toronto City Council almost unanimously urged
Ford to take a break from his duties, Ford said he could not
change the past and would continue his efforts as mayor to save
Toronto money.
Asked if he had bought illegal drugs in the past two years,
he replied somberly: "Yes, I have."
Ford last week admitted that he smoked crack cocaine "while
in a drunken stupor", and Wednesday's call from council came in
its first meeting since that admission.
An Ipsos-Reid poll conducted for several TV and radio
stations and published on Wednesday showed that 76 percent of
Toronto voters believe Ford should step down or take leave of
absence.
"Over the last six months and especially the last few weeks
we have grown increasingly concerned by the seemingly endless
cycle of allegations, denials and belated admissions about your
behavior," City Councillor Jaye Robinson read from a nonbinding
petition signed by 30 of the city's 44 councillors, and passed
by a vote of 41 to two.
That petition is separate from a motion, that has yet to be
voted on, that asks Ford to take a leave of absence and
apologize for "misleading" Toronto residents. Council has no
power to force the mayor to step down or take a break unless he
is convicted of a crime.
"Our city's reputation has been damaged and continues to
suffer," Robinson said. "Together we stand to ask you to step
aside and take a leave of absence to address your challenges
privately outside of the public eye."
The scandal, reminiscent of the one which enveloped former
Washington, D.C., mayor Marion Barry after he was filmed smoking
crack in 1990, has made Ford the target of late night-talk show
jokes and drawn international media interest to Toronto.
Six months ago, the Toronto Star newspaper and media blog
Gawker said they had seen a video of the mayor smoking the drug,
and Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair has since confirmed the
video exists.
Last week, the Star bought a separate video that showed Ford
in an expletive-laden rant, making unspecified threats and
pounding his hands together. Ford apologized and admitted he was
"extremely inebriated".
While council has no mechanism to remove Ford, the Ontario
provincial government could unseat him through new legislation
or an amendment to the City of Toronto Act, a risky move that
the province's Liberal government says would set a dangerous
precedent.
While Ford has admitted to moments of heavy drinking and
drug use, he has said he does not need to seek treatment
(Reporting by Cameron French, additional reporting by David
Ljunggren; Editing by Janet Guttsman; and Peter Galloway)