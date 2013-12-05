TORONTO Dec 5 Toronto Mayor Rob Ford called
allegations he may have tried to buy a video that apparently
showed him using crack cocaine "an outright lie" in a sports
radio interview on Thursday.
One day after an Ontario court released police documents
that said Ford may have offered cash and a car to buy the clip
from a suspected gang member, Ford appeared on a morning sports
show broadcast in Washington, D.C., called "The Sports Junkies."
Asked to respond to the allegation that he tried to pay for
the video, Ford said: "Number one, that's an outright lie. And
number two, you can talk to my lawyers about it, but I'm here to
talk football, guys."
According to police notes released on Wednesday of a
recorded phone conversation involving two suspected gang
members, Ford was aware of the video's existence in March, and
offered to buy it. Police notes describe one person saying, "he
said I'll give you five thousand and a car".
Ford admitted early last month he had smoked crack cocaine,
saying it was probably "in one of my drunken stupors," but he
has said he is not an addict.
Stripped of most of his powers last month by a hostile city
council, Ford has refused to step down, and council does not
have the power to remove him unilaterally. He says he plans to
run for reelection next year.
The mayor spent much of the rest of Thursday's radio
interview discussing upcoming football games.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)