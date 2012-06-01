TORONTO, June 1 Heavy rains in Toronto shut down
part of the city's subway system on Friday, threatening to
cripple transportation out of Canada's main financial district
ahead of the evening commute.
Water cascaded down stairwells in Toronto's Union Station, a
transportation hub that links the city's subway and streetcar
lines to inter-city trains and buses, after heavy rain caused
storm sewers to back up.
The flood led Toronto's transit authority to shut down Union
Station and six other stations along the city's main downtown
subway line around midday on Friday.
Some 30,000 people use the Union Station subway stop during
the evening rush hour each day, the Toronto Transit Commission
said. Subway service in Toronto's core financial district is not
expected to resume until later in the evening.
Parts of Toronto's underground Path system, a 28-kilometre
(17 mile) network of pedestrian tunnels beneath the city, were
also closed because of the flooding.
Environment Canada was calling for some 20 to 45 millimeters
of rain in Toronto on Friday, just days after parts of Montreal
were flooded when some 50 and 75 millimetres of rain fell within
a half-hour period.
Toronto is Canada's largest city, with some 6.1 million
people living in the greater metropolitan area, according to
2011 census data.
Commuter trains and inter-city train service was not
affected by the flooding, Go Transit and Via Rail said.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by M.D. Golan)