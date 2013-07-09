July 9 The fire and explosion in the small Quebec town of Lac-Megantic could be North America's worst rail disaster since 1989 if the final death toll matches worst fears. Thirteen people were confirmed dead and 37 missing, with hopes fading that any would be found alive.

Here is a list of rail accidents in Canada, the United States and Mexico over the past 30 years.

1982:

July 11 - Thirty-five passengers were killed and 120 injured in a train that derailed and plunged down an 800-foot gorge near Tepic in western Mexico.

1989:

Aug. 10 - An 11-car train, carrying about 360 people, plunged from a bridge and fell 25 feet into the flood waters of the San Rafael River in northwestern Mexico, killing 112 people and injuring 200. The train was bound for Mexicali, on the California border, from the Pacific coastal resort of Mazatlan.

1993:

Sept. 22 - An Amtrak train, the Sunset Limited, from Los Angeles sped across the Big Bayou Canot bridge in Alabama towards Miami with about 220 people aboard, derailed and fell into a bayou and caught fire. The accident, one of the worst in the United States since World War Two, killed 47 people.

2008:

Sept. 12 - A Metrolink commuter train collided with a Union Pacific freight train in Los Angeles, killing 25 passengers.

2009:

June 22 - Nine people were killed and more than 70 injured when a subway train crashed at rush hour in Washington.

2013:

July 6 - A train hauling crude oil from North Dakota to Eastern Canada had been parked for the night, but then rolled downhill into the center of Lac-Megantic, jumped the tracks and exploded. Fifty people were dead or missing, and hopes were fading that any would be found alive. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Janet Guttsman; and Peter Galloway)