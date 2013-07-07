July 7 The operator of a train that rolled
downhill and careened into a Quebec town, causing a deadly
explosion, said on Sunday that the air brakes used to hold the
locomotive in place may have been released after the train was
parked.
The train had been hauling crude oil from North Dakota to
eastern Canada, and was sitting parked, without a driver,
outside town when it began to roll downhill, gathered speed and
derailed on a curve at 1 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Saturday.
The statement from Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway did
not make clear how the brakes had been disengaged, or who could
be responsible.
"One fact that has emerged is the locomotive of the (parked)
oil train ... was shut down subsequent to the departure of the
engineer who had handled the train from Farnham, which may have
resulted in the release of air brakes on the locomotive that was
holding the train in place," the company statement said.
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway, a small operator with
some 500 miles of tracks in New England and eastern Canada, had
said an engineer had correctly secured the train for the night.
Five people died and 40 are missing after the train, which
was carrying crude oil, hurtled into the center of Lac-Megantic,
jumped the tracks and exploded.
Montreal Maine & Atlantic said it had not been able to
complete its own investigation while the Canadian government was
probing the cause of the blast. It said a dozen company
officials are in Lac-Megantic.
