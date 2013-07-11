(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Joshua Schneyer and Cezary Podkul
July 10 The handbrake is the railroad industry's
ultimate fail-safe mechanism. It is supposed to help avert
disasters like the one that engulfed a Canadian town on
Saturday, when a runaway train loaded with oil hurtled downhill,
derailed and exploded, leaving 50 people dead or missing.
The railroad initially blamed the catastrophe on the failure
of the train's pneumatic airbrakes after an engine fire, but the
company acknowledged on Wednesday that the train's engineer did
not apply an adequate number of handbrakes to hold the train in
place, and failed to comply with regulations.
A Reuters review of Canadian and U.S. regulations found that
rail operators are given considerable leeway to decide how many
handbrakes are sufficient for any given train, depending on
track conditions and the weight of the cargo.
Operators are only required to apply enough of the
handbrakes - one is found on every railcar - to ensure the train
will not move even if other safety features, such as air brakes,
falter.
The issue of handbrakes is likely to prove central to how
blame is apportioned for the deadliest North American railroad
disaster in at least two decades, experts said. The Canadian
authorities have launched a criminal investigation, and Quebec
police inspector Michel Forget has said criminal negligence is
one lead they are looking into.
The question of whether enough of the train's handbrakes
were used may affect the liability of the rail company -
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway (MMA) - and could spur an
overhaul in regulation. One key question is if fault can be
linked to MMA's own handbrake practice, or to the lone engineer
who operated the train, or to a regulatory code that gives rail
operators too much slack, experts said.
MMA Chairman Ed Burkhardt told Reuters the engineer failed
to comply with Canadian regulations. "If it had been complied
with, we wouldn't have had a runaway train," he said.
Burkhardt said he could not be certain how many handbrakes
were set but the engineer told him that 11 had been applied
before he left the train on Friday night for a sleep break.
At least three independent railroad industry experts
contacted by Reuters said they would have opted to apply at
least 20 brakes and as many as 30 on a similar heavy train
parked at a grade of 1.2 percent, which is the slope of the
track where the runaway train had been parked.
By 1 a.m. on Saturday, the unmanned train was speeding
toward Lac-Megantic, Quebec, around 7 miles (11 km) downhill
from its parking spot in the municipality of Nantes.
The company and investigators have not released the
engineer's identity. A source familiar with the situation and
Canadian media said his name is Tom Harding.
Reuters has not been able to reach Harding for comment. A
phone number listed for him in Farnham, Quebec, was disconnected
and a Reuters reporter who visited his address found no one
home.
Burkhardt told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that the
engineer was "under police control" but "not in jail." Later in
the day, police said the engineer is not under arrest and
declined to further explain his status or name him.
TESTING THE BRAKES
The handbrake mechanism on a railcar usually consists of a
large wheel in the cabin, connected to chains and levers that
set brake pads underneath the train.
Canadian regulations require an engineer to test the train's
handbrakes after setting them. The engineer is required to
attempt to pull the train back and forth, typically using the
engine, to ensure the brakes can hold it in place.
Burkhardt, a decades-long rail industry veteran, said he did
not know if the engineer performed the test.
Asked whether a potential failure to set or test enough
handbrakes could increase MMA's liability for the wreck,
Burkhardt said, "We're acknowledging liability. We're not
standing around saying we don't have responsibility."
He said the company had insurance but declined to give
details.
To be sure, unforeseen circumstances left MMA's train at the
mercy of its handbrakes. The train's pneumatic brakes, which run
on compressed air and are the first line of defense, had been
shut down by firefighters when they switched off an engine that
had caught fire after the engineer left.
It is not yet clear what caused the fire, but the shutting
down of the engine prompted the pneumatic braking system to
gradually leak air and lose its track-gripping power.
Establishing handbrake safety guidelines may become more
important as a growing number of trains crisscross North America
to bring oil from shale-drilling regions to big refineries.
The MMA train was carrying a cargo of light, sweet oil from
North Dakota's Bakken region, which ships out three-quarters of
its crude by rail, to an Irving Oil refinery in New Brunswick.
"I definitely think there should be a protocol ... that
addresses where and how you're going to park a train that's
loaded with hazardous material," said John Bentley, an accident
reconstruction expert in Perryville, Arkansas.
At present, Canadian and U.S. regulations do not specify the
number of handbrakes since factors like track grade, cargo
weight and contents, weather and space between railcars can all
have a bearing on how many brakes are needed to ensure safety.
Depending on where a train is parked, more or fewer
handbrakes may be required, Canadian Transportation Safety Board
investigator Ed Belkaloul said, adding that railroad companies
are given some discretion to develop their own safety standard.
HOW MANY HAND BRAKES ARE ENOUGH?
MMA has said its handbrake policy was adopted from safety
guidelines set by a much larger railroad, Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd. Canadian Pacific declined comment.
Earlier this week, Burkhardt told Reuters he believed the
MMA engineer had complied with company rules and standard rail
industry practices in securing the train. On Wednesday, he told
reporters the worker likely failed to set enough handbrakes,
violated company policy, and was now suspended without pay. He
did not detail what caused his revised views.
An online copy of Canadian Pacific's General Operating
Instructions said at least nine handbrakes must be set on a
parked train of 70 to 79 cars, but additional brakes "may be
required" if the train is parked on a grade.
Rival railroad Canadian National provides more specific
instructions, recommending that crews activate the handbrakes on
40 percent of all railcars when a train is idled on a 1-1.4
percent grade, according to a Transportation Safety Board report
in April.
If MMA's engineer had followed the 40 percent guidance, he
would have had to activate about 29 brakes.
The Transportation Safety Board report followed a January
2012 incident in which a section of 13 loaded coal cars crashed
into a stationary train near Hanlon, Alberta, at 56 miles per
hour (90 km per hour), seriously injuring one crew member.
Canadian National was faulted for providing inadequate guidance
to its crews for how to test the braking systems, particularly
on slopes.
"There's always some amount of judgment. It's a balancing
act between what will hold the train and what is operationally
feasible," said Rob Mangels, senior mechanical associate at R.L.
Banks & Associates and a locomotive engineer and trainer.
Mangels said handbraking 20 to 30 cars on a 72-car oil train
would be typical. A longtime Canada-based locomotive engineer
and brakeman, Doug Finnson, said he might activate handbrakes on
25 railcars before leaving a train of that length on a flat
surface, or more brakes if it was on a decline.
In the United States, freight train operators generally
apply handbrakes on every fourth car, another expert said.
Other experts questioned whether MMA's engineer took enough
time to secure the train. According to investigators, the train
pulled onto the tracks at Nantes around 11 p.m. local time. MMA
said that the engineer had secured the train by 11:25 p.m.
"That seems like a short period of time to secure the
train," Colorado-based railroad consultant Robert Stout said,
adding that to activate a brake, a worker must walk between the
railcars, climb up a ladder and turn the brake wheel, sometimes
up to forty times.
MMA's Burkhardt said it may be impossible to verify how many
handbrakes were set before the disaster, due to extensive damage
to the rail cars. Police say 200 investigators are sifting
through the charred wreckage.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer and Cezary Podkul in New York;
Additional reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto; Richard
Valdmanis in Lac-Megantic, Quebec; Jonathan Lee in New York and
P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Tiffany Wu and Lisa
Shumaker)