Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
CALGARY, Alberta, July 9 Ed Burkhardt, chairman of the railway involved in the deadly train derailment at Lac-Megantic, Quebec, over the weekend, said on Tuesday the company will no longer leave trains unattended or change crews at the small town near the province's border with Maine.
In an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, Burkhardt said the safety record of the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway was reasonable, particularly compared with other short-line rail operators. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling 52,000 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.