LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 10 There is no
suspicion that the train disaster that destroyed the heart of
the town of Lac-Megantic and left dozens killed or missing was
caused by sabotage, the head of the railway, Ed Burkhardt, said
on Wednesday.
It was plain someone had tampered with the locomotive of the
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic train before the explosion, and it
had now emerged that it was the fire department that was putting
out an earlier fire, Burkhardt, the chairman of the railway,
told reporters.
"Were they negligent in their tampering? I think not," he
said.
