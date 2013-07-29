* Quebec government promises taxpayers they won't pay
* Expects companies to respond on Tuesday
* July 6 crash killed 47, destroyed center of Lac Megantic
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, July 29 The Quebec government has
ordered the rail and fuel companies involved in a devastating
train crash that killed 47 people in the town of Lac Megantic to
pay for cleaning up the crude oil that spilled in the town and
surrounding lakes and rivers.
Quebec Environment Minister Yves-Francois Blanchet invoked
powers under a provincial law on Monday to force the companies
to take financial responsibility for fixing environmental
damage.
"The citizens of Quebec are not the ones that will have to
pay for this," Blanchet said in a televised news conference.
The order names Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway Ltd
(MMA), a unit of Chicago-based Rail World Inc, and Montreal,
Maine & Atlantique Canada Cie as well as fuel-services companies
World Fuel Services Corp and Western Petroleum Company.
A train operated by MMA carrying light crude derailed on
July 6 in the small, tourist town of Lac Megantic, exploding
into a giant wall of fire next to a busy nightclub, killing 47
people and flattening the town's core.
Some 5.7 million liters of oil leaked from the rail cars,
according to estimates by the Quebec government. Some of that
has already been removed but Blanchet said the rehabilitation
work must continue nonstop and without cost to taxpayers.
The government has no estimate yet of how long it will take
or how much it will cost.
"We are in unknown territory," Blanchet said. "We don't know
exactly how long it will take, but we do know the full
restoration will be done."
He said the affected companies were expected to respond to
his order on Tuesday. MMA and World Fuel were not immediately
available for comment.
The town of Lac Megantic's legal representatives wrote
previously to MMA to request it handle the cleanup job.
Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board are
expected to release an update later this week on their probe of
the accident, but they have said they believe the brakes applied
on the train were insufficient.
The train, which was hauling 72 tanker cars, was operated by
a single engineer and had been parked for the night on a main
line uphill from Lac Megantic. After the engineer left, it
started rolling downhill, derailed and exploded.