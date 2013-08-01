By Louise Egan
| OTTAWA, July 31
Canadian Pacific Railway
, hired to transport oil from North Dakota to New
Brunswick, subcontracted part of the job to the small railroad
involved in the deadly crash in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, the
company that chose the Canadian railroad said.
CP Rail, which had not until now been named in connection
with the accident, subcontracted a section of the route to
Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway (MMA), World Fuel Services
said on Wednesday.
"We contracted with Canadian Pacific Railway on behalf of
our crude oil marketing joint venture DPTS Marketing for the
transportation of the tanker cars and crude oil from New Towne,
North Dakota, to a customer in New Brunswick, Canada," said Ira
Birns, chief financial officer of World Fuel Services, on a
conference call after the company reported earnings.
On its website, U.S.-based World Fuel Services says it is an
"integrated provider of credit, finance, services, and logistics
to the energy and transportation markets."
A spokesman for CP Rail, Canada's No. 2 railroad, declined
to comment.
CP Rail's indirect role could complicate determination of
liabilities in the disaster. CP Rail said earlier this month
that it was strengthening some of its operating safety rules in
the aftermath of the Lac-Megantic crash.
The train derailed on July 6 in the small, tourist town of
Lac-Megantic, where it exploded into a ball of fire, killing 47
people and destroying the town center. An estimated 36,000
barrels of oil spilled into the air, water and ground.
The Quebec government on Monday signed a legal order to
force MMA and World Fuel Services to pay for the cleanup.
World Fuel Services has questioned the legality of the
order.
MMA has said it does not have the funds and is in talks with
its insurer.
"The issue is between us and our insurance company about
when they are prepared to start to disperse funds for this
effort," MMA Chairman Ed Burkhardt said in an interview with a
U.S. radio station on Monday.
MMA was required under Canadian rules to have "adequate"
insurance, but the law does not stipulate a minimum amount of
coverage.