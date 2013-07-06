July 6 At least one person was killed when a driverless freight train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in the middle of the small eastern Canadian town of Lac-Megantic early on Saturday, police told a televised new briefing.

Police spokesman Michel Brunet did not answer when asked how many people were still missing after the blast, which leveled a large part of the town center. (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Eric Beech)