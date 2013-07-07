LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 7 Canadian police on
Sunday raised the death toll from a runaway freight train
explosion in the small Quebec town of Lac-Megantic to three and
said they expected to find more bodies.
The driverless train derailed and exploded in the early
hours of Saturday, destroying dozens of buildings in the center
of the town. Police said late on Saturday they had discovered
the remains of one victim.
"Three bodies have been found," police spokesman Michel
Brunet told reporters. "People have been reported missing or
disappeared but ... we are not going to issue a figure. We know
there are going to be more deaths."
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bill Trott)