Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
LAC MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 9 Canadian police said on Tuesday they had opened a criminal probe into Saturday's fatal fuel train blast in the town of Lac-Megantic, an explosion they said was unlikely to have been caused by terrorism.
Police also raised the death toll to 15 from 13 and said the total number of dead and missing was 50. Police spokesman Michel Forget gave few details of the investigation and said it was unclear whether it would lead to criminal charges being filed. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling 52,000 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.