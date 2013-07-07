LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 7 The death toll from
the explosion of a runaway freight train in a small Quebec town
rose to five on Sunday and another 40 people are missing, police
said on Sunday.
The driverless train derailed and blew up early Saturday in
Lac-Megantic, destroying dozens of buildings in the center of
the town.
"Two more people have been recovered, two more bodies,
which brings the total to five ... there are about 40 people,
more or less, who are considered to be missing," police
spokesman Michel Brunet told reporters. "There could be more,
there could be less."
