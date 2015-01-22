Jan 21 Nine cars on westbound freight train went off the track in downtown Winnipeg, Manitoba, during rush hour on Wednesday, but there no injuries and no leaks, a spokesman for Canadian National Railway Co said.

Seven of the cars were loaded with sand and two were empty, said Brent Kossey, a manager with railway company, adding that crews were on site working to restore the line to service.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)