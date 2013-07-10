By Julie Gordon and Richard Valdmanis
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 10
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 10 Investigators
sifted through the charred remains of Lac-Megantic's historic
downtown early Wednesday morning, as they searched for clues
into what could turn out to be North America's worst railway
disaster since 1989.
Police said they are investigating whether Saturday's
derailment and subsequent explosion - which leveled the center
of the lakeside Quebec town killing at least 15 and probably
dozens more - involved foul play or criminal negligence.
"We are conducting a criminal investigation. We are not
neglecting anything so far," provincial police inspector Michel
Forget told reporters on Tuesday evening.
He added that some 60 officers would continue to work
through the night gathering evidence and searching for remains.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board said it was looking
into whether the train's operator - Montreal, Maine and Atlantic
- followed proper safety procedures in the hours before the
unmanned 72-car train carrying crude oil rolled down a hill and
slammed into town.
The incident forced some 2,000 people, or roughly a third of
the town's population, to leave their homes and seek shelter in
local schools or with friends and family.
As firefighters contained the blaze, many of the evacuees
were allowed to return to their homes, where they found a mix of
relief, emotional distress and unexpected problems.
"After that tragedy, after watching that fire burn half the
downtown, we are happy to be back home," said Denis Leveille,
57, who spent the day on his front porch visiting with friends.
"But we're not really settled in, because we don't have
electricity right now. Our only power is that yellow cord
there," he said, pointing to an extension cable running out a
front window and across the yard to a neighbor's house.
"We need that for the fridge and the coffee maker - so we
have coffee in the morning and beer at night."
THE WAITING GAME
But others were not as lucky. With parts of the town still
considered dangerous - and part of it still a crime scene -
emergency officials could not say when the remainder of the
evacuees, about 800 people, would be permitted home.
For some of the remaining evacuees, who waited patiently at
the perimeter for days, watching others allowed through was the
last straw. A small group lashed out angrily at police,
demanding that they be let back into their homes just a few
meters away.
"We just want to go home," said one man, who was later
ushered away by police. "We have rights in Quebec, no?"
Still others chose to stay far away from the
once-picturesque downtown, in part because of the emotional
strain of being so close to the blast zone.
Caroline Rancourt, a 37-year-old single mother, said she was
at work at the Musi-Café, a favorite local hangout, hours before
it was leveled by the runaway train. Eyewitnesses said the bar
was packed when the train hit and burst into flames.
"It was the screams that woke me," she said. "I remember I
was half asleep and I heard the cries and thought, 'It's night,
why are there kids screaming?'
"Then (there was) the sound of fireworks, and then after
that it was all so fast," she said, struggling to hold back
tears. "We left and I didn't yet know what all had happened at
the Musi-Café."
She took her two children, 4 and 5 years old, to her
mother's home on the other side of the lake. While she was
allowed to return home early Tuesday, she opted not to stay.
"It hasn't really hit me yet," she said. "I was busy with
getting my kids somewhere away from all this, so it would be
less traumatic. I did what I had to do."
MMA executives have said they believe the train's air brakes
failed while it was parked in the neighboring town of Nantes,
after firemen shut down the engine to put out a fire that
erupted on Friday night.
But it remains unclear whether the train's conductor had set
enough hand brakes - which are meant to hold a train in place
even if the air brakes fail - before he left the train for a
shift change shortly before the fire broke out.
MMA, which is headquartered in Chicago, has a long history
of accidents in Canada, according to Transportation Safety Board
data, which shows 129 accidents, including 77 derailments - some
of them minor - since 2003.
A TSB official said she could not immediately say how that
compared to other rail operators in the country.
