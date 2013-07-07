By Richard Valdmanis and Julie Gordon
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 7 At least five
people died and 40 were missing on Sunday after a runaway train
carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in the center of a
small Canadian town in a disaster that raised fresh questions
about shipping oil by rail.
The train was hauling crude in 72 tanker cars from North
Dakota to eastern Canada. It was parked, without a driver, but
then it rolled downhill, gathered speed and derailed on a curve
in the small town of Lac-Megantic at 1 a.m. (0500 GMT) on
Saturday.
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic, which owns the line, said it was
still investigating the cause of the accident, but offered one
possible explanation of how the air brakes on the locomotive
holding the train in position could have been released.
The firm said the release might be linked to how the
locomotive was shut down when the train was parked at Nantes
Station, about 12 km (8 miles) west of Lac-Megantic, on Friday
night.
It said the locomotive was shut down after the departure of
the engineer who had handled the train from Farnham, near
Montreal, but did not elaborate.
Each tanker carried 30,000 gallons (113,000 liters) of crude
oil. Four cars caught fire and exploded in a orange and black
fireball that mushroomed hundreds of feet into the air and
flattened dozens of buildings, including a popular bar.
Police spokesman Michel Brunet said about 40 people were
missing after the derailment. "There could be more, there could
be less," he said. Few residents expected any of the missing to
be found, given the devastation.
In the past year, crude producers began shipping much more
oil on rail cars instead of pipelines, which are at capacity.
Previous accidents led to messy spills rather than
life-threatening explosions.
Montreal Maine & Atlantic said the engineer had secured the
train on Friday night at the nearby town of Nantes and left.
A company statement on Sunday said "the locomotive of the
oil train parked at Nantes station was shut down subsequent to
the departure of the engineer ... which may have resulted in the
release of air brakes on the locomotive that was holding the
train in place." It did not give a more detailed explanation.
Nantes Mayor Sylvain Gilbert told local radio that town
firefighters had dealt with a fire on the train on Friday night,
but gave no further details. It was not clear whether the fire
was connected to the derailment.
Police said they were investigating the disaster, and would
talk to everyone involved.
"Every time the Surete (Quebec police) needs to investigate,
we need to rule out any foul play," Quebec police spokesman
Benoit Richard told reporters. "Right now, we cannot say it is a
criminal act. We can only say we are looking at it as if it
was."
Prime Minister Stephen Harper toured the area and compared
it to a war zone.
Very few people were treated in hospitals, indicating those
caught in the blast had either escaped or died. "It is a
black-and-white situation," Quebec Health Minister Rejean Hebert
told reporters.
BAR PATRONS A CONCERN
On Sunday, white vapor rose from the town center, which
police have cordoned off. Photos showed shattered buildings,
burning piles of rubble and stumps of burned trees.
Residents said they were particularly concerned about people
who had been inside the Musi-Cafe bar, which was right next to
the center of the blast.
About 2,000 of the town's inhabitants were evacuated.
Lac-Megantic, a town of 6,000 on the edge of a deep blue
lake and ringed by forests of pine and birch, is in the
predominantly French-speaking province of Quebec, about 160
miles (255 km) east of Montreal and close to the border with
Maine and Vermont.
About a kilometer away from the train's wreckage, water
along the lake's edge had a sheen and the rocks appeared oily.
Emergency crews had placed booms in the water near the explosion
site to prevent oil from drifting.
About 150 firefighters, some from the United States, spent
most of Saturday spraying cold water from the lake on five
tanker cars they said still posed a serious risk of exploding.
Fire officials said on Sunday they had contained the risk
somewhat, and only two tankers were still considered at risk of
blowing up.
The disaster will focus attention on the merits of
TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline from
the oil sands of Alberta to the Texas coast, a project U.S.
President Barack Obama is considering whether to approve.
Proponents of Keystone XL, which environmentalists strongly
oppose on the grounds that extracting crude from the tar sands
generates more greenhouse gas emissions than regular drilling,
say shipping oil by pipeline is safer than using rail cars.
The Montreal, Maine & Atlantic line carried an average of
about 16,500 barrels per day of crude in the first four months
of this year, 10 times more than a year before, according to
data from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.
"On the face of it, this should be a boost for pipeline
solutions, especially given the improvements in pipeline
technology over the past five decades," said Ed Morse, managing
director of commodity research at Citi Group. But he said it was
too early to draw conclusions.
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic owns some 510 miles (820 km) of
track in Maine and Vermont in the United States and in Quebec
and New Brunswick in Canada.