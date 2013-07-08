(Corrects location to make clear Nantes is west of
Lac-Megantic, not east)
By Richard Valdmanis and Julie Gordon
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 8 Canadian police on
Monday struggled to find the remains of people killed when a
driverless crude oil train derailed and blew up in a small
Quebec town over the weekend as questions grew over how the
disaster had occurred.
The five locomotives and 72 oil cars had been parked about
eight miles from Lac-Megantic on Friday night. The brakes then
somehow released and the train gathered pace as it rolled down a
hill into the center of the town early on Saturday morning.
It derailed and exploded into a gigantic fireball,
flattening dozens of buildings and killing five people. Another
40 are missing and few residents hold out hope that they will be
found alive.
Police said they had been unable to examine much of the town
center overnight because the area was still too dangerous.
Dozens of tanker wagons, some of them destroyed, are lying at
the accident site.
"It's an area that is still extremely risky... The fire
service decided they could not allow us to go there for security
reasons. We'll see what we can do today," police spokesman
Benoit Richard told reporters on Monday.
One of the destroyed buildings was a music bar popular with
young people.
Lac-Megantic, a lakeside town of 6,000 ringed by forests of
pine and birch, is in the predominantly French-speaking province
of Quebec, close to the border with Maine and Vermont. About
2,000 people were evacuated.
None of the dead have been identified. Two of the badly
burned bodies recovered so far have been sent to Montreal for
identification and the other three will be transported there
later on Monday, the coroner's office said.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board, which is probing the
disaster, has retrieved the train's black box data recorder and
a separate device that contains details of the braking system.
The train - operated by the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic
Railway - had been parked at Nantes, 12 km (eight miles) to the
west of Lac-Megantic, late on Friday night.
Company chairman Ed Burkhardt said the engineer had shut
down four of the five locomotive units on the train, a standard
procedure, before heading to Lac-Megantic to sleep.
Somehow, he told the Toronto Star, the fifth locomotive was
also shut down.
"If the operating locomotive is shut down, there's nothing
left to keep the brakes charged up, and the brake pressure will
drop finally to the point where they can't be held in place any
longer," Burkhardt said.
Montreal Maine & Atlantic is one of many North American
railroads that have vastly stepped up shipments of crude oil as
pipelines from North Dakota and from Canada's oil-producing
areas fill to capacity, and the accident is bound to raise
concern about the practice.
Adding to the mystery is the fact that after the train was
parked on Friday night, a part of it caught fire. Local firemen
were called to put out the blaze.
It was not clear if the actions of the firemen could be
linked to the derailment.
In Nantes, a shopkeeper who would not give her name said
locals were often irritated by trains being parked while still
running their engines but said she had never heard of any cases
in the town of vandalism on the tracks.
"This, for our small community, is an accident like 9/11,"
she told Reuters.
(Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Janet Guttsman and
Chizu Nomiyama)