LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 8 A driverless,
runaway fuel train that exploded in a deadly ball of flames in
the center of a small Quebec town started rumbling down an empty
track just minutes after a fire crew had extinguished a blaze in
one of its parked locomotives, an eyewitness said on Monday.
The train rolled 12 km (8 miles) from the town of Nantes to
the town of Lac-Megantic, near the Maine border in eastern
Quebec, gathering speed on a downhill grade. It derailed in the
middle of Lac-Megantic early on Saturday and blew up, flattening
dozens of buildings and killing five people. Another 40 are
missing, feared dead.
The Nantes fire service told Reuters it had put out an
engine fire in one of the locomotives late on Friday.
Andre Gendron, 38, lives on a wooded property next to the
railyard in Nantes. He said he was burning a campfire outside
his trailer on Friday night when he heard the fire trucks.
"About five minutes after the firemen left, I felt the
vibration of a train moving down the track. I then saw the train
move by without its lights on," Gendron told Reuters.
"I found it strange its lights weren't on and thought it was
an electrical problem on board. It wasn't long after that I
heard the explosion. I could see the light from the fires in Lac
Megantic."
The center of Lac-Megantic, a lakeside town of 6,000, was
still cordoned off on Monday morning as police struggled to find
the remains of people who likely died.
Police said they had been unable to examine much of the town
center overnight because the area was still too dangerous.
Dozens of rail tanker wagons, some of them destroyed, were
sprawled around the accident site.
"It's an area that is still extremely risky... The fire
service decided they could not allow us to go there for security
reasons. We'll see what we can do today," police spokesman
Benoit Richard told reporters on Monday.
Nantes Fire Chief Patrick Lambert said his crew had switched
off the locomotive late on Friday as they extinguished a
"good-sized" blaze in the motor, probably caused by a fuel or
oil line break in the engine.
"We shut down the engine before fighting the fire," he told
Reuters in an interview. "Our protocol calls for us to shut down
an engine because it is the only way to stop the fuel from
circulating into the fire."
The tanker train's operator, the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic
Railway, said the engineer had parked the train in Nantes on
Friday night and left one locomotive running to ensure the air
brakes worked properly.
The company's chairman said the brakes will not work if a
train is switched off.
"If the operating locomotive is shut down, there's nothing
left to keep the brakes charged up, and the brake pressure will
drop finally to the point where they can't be held in place any
longer," Ed Burkhardt told the Toronto Star.
Canadian crash investigators said they will look at two sets
of brakes on the train, the air brakes and the hand brakes, as
they probe what could turn into Canada's deadliest rail accident
since 1956.
Lambert said once the blaze was out, the Nantes fire service
contacted Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway. "We told them what
we did and how we did it," he said.
Asked whether there had been any discussion about the
brakes, he replied: "There was no discussion of the brakes at
that time. We were there for the train fire. As for the
inspection of the train after the fact, that was up to them."
Montreal Maine & Atlantic is one of many North American
railroads that have vastly stepped up shipments of crude oil as
pipelines from North Dakota and from oil-producing regions in
Western Canada fill to capacity, and the accident is bound to
raise concern about the practice of transporting oil by rail.
The company was not immediately available to comment.
One of the destroyed buildings in Lac-Megantic was a music
bar popular with young people, and witnesses reported fleeing
the outside of the building as the heat and flames closed in.
Some of those feared dead may have been in the bar in the
early hours of Saturday.
