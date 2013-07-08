(Adds transport minister saying train inspected day before
disaster, coroner seeking DNA)
By Richard Valdmanis and P.J. Huffstutter
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec/CHICAGO, July 8 The death
toll in Quebec's oil train disaster jumped to 13 people on
Monday and police said about 37 more people were missing, a sign
the derailment and explosion could be the worst accident in
Canada since the Swissair crash of 1998.
Police said they estimated a total of around 50 people were
either dead or missing after the gigantic blast destroyed dozens
of buildings in the center of Lac-Megantic early on Saturday.
Previously they had said five people were dead and 40 were
missing. Given the devastation in the town center, few residents
expect any of the missing to be found alive.
The coroner's office asked relatives of the missing to bring
in toothbrushes, hair brushes, combs and razors so specialists
could extract DNA samples from strands of hair.
If the death toll does hit 50, that would make it Canada's
deadliest accident since 229 people died in 1998 when a Swissair
jet crashed into the sea off eastern Canada.
Asked when authorities would declare the missing people
dead, police spokesman Benoit Richard replied: "When we find the
bodies."
The runaway oil tanker train derailed in the town of 6,000
people shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, causing a huge
explosion and deadly ball of flame.
Air brakes that would have prevented the disaster failed
because they were powered by an engine that was shut down by
firefighters as they dealt with a fire shortly before the
calamity occurred, the head of the railway that operated the
train said on Monday.
The train had been parked at a siding on a slope near the
town of Nantes, which is 12 kilometers (8 miles) west of
Lac-Megantic. The volunteer Nantes fire service was called out
late on Friday night to deal with an engine fire on one of the
train's locomotives.
Nantes Fire Chief Patrick Lambert told Reuters the crew had
switched off the engine as they extinguished a "good-sized"
blaze in the engine, probably caused by a fuel or oil line break
in the engine.
BRAKES FAILED, SAYS CHAIRMAN
The problem was that the engine had been left on by the
train's engineer to maintain pressure in the air brakes, Ed
Burkhardt, chairman of Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway (MMA),
said in an interview. As the pressure gradually "leaked off,"
the air brakes failed and the train began to slide downhill, he
said.
The fire service said it contacted a local MMA dispatcher in
Farnham, Quebec, after the blaze was out. "We told them what we
did and how we did it," Lambert said.
Asked whether there had been any discussion about the
brakes, he replied: "There was no discussion of the brakes at
that time. We were there for the train fire. As for the
inspection of the train after the fact, that was up to them."
It was not immediately clear what the MMA dispatcher did
after speaking with the fire service. Burkhardt said the fire
service should have also tried to contact the train's operator,
who was staying at a nearby hotel.
"If the engine was shut off, someone should have made a
report to the local railroad about that," he said.
Andre Gendron, 38, lives on a wooded property next to the
rail yard in Nantes. He said he was burning a campfire outside
his trailer on Friday night when he heard the fire trucks.
"About five minutes after the firemen left, I felt the
vibration of a train moving down the track. I then saw the train
move by without its lights on," Gendron told Reuters.
"I found it strange its lights weren't on and thought it was
an electrical problem on board. It wasn't long after that I
heard the explosion. I could see the light from the fires in
Lac-Megantic."
Federal Transport Minister Denis Lebel said inspectors from
his department had examined the locomotive on July 5, the day
before the disaster, and found nothing wrong.
Canadian crash investigators say they will look at the two
sets of brakes on the train: the airbrakes and the handbrakes.
Members of the team are due to speak to reporters at 10 a.m.
(1400 GMT) on Tuesday.
Burkhardt said that after the pressure leaked out of the
airbrakes, the handbrakes would not have been strong enough to
keep the train in place.
During the course of the day police relaxed the security
perimeter around the center of Lac-Megantic, a lakeside town
near the border with Maine. Authorities said that over the next
few days around 1,500 of the 2,000 people who had been evacuated
would be allowed to go back home.
One of the destroyed buildings was a music bar popular with
young people, and witnesses reported fleeing the area around the
building as the heat and flames closed in.
Montreal Maine & Atlantic is one of many North American
railroads that have vastly stepped up shipments of crude oil as
pipelines from North Dakota and from oil-producing regions in
Western Canada fill to capacity, and the accident is bound to
raise concern about the practice of transporting oil by rail.
(Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Lac-Megantic; Writing
by David Ljunggren and Janet Guttsman; Editing by Peter Galloway
and Eric Walsh)