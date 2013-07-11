(Adds death toll hits 50)
By Julie Gordon and Richard Valdmanis
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 10 The head of the
company whose runaway oil-tanker train exploded and devastated a
Quebec town faced cries of "murderer" from residents on
Wednesday, and he said the train's hand brakes were likely set
improperly, causing the calamity.
Police say they expect the death toll to rise to 50,
confirming the worst fears of residents who had mostly given up
hope that the missing would be found alive. Police earlier had
said 60 people were dead or missing.
More than 200 investigators are sifting through charred
wreckage in the center in the eastern Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic, in what authorities say is a crime scene. They
have made no arrests.
The disaster happened early on Saturday after a parked
Montreal Maine & Atlantic (MMA) train came free on a sloping
stretch of rail line and headed downhill, without a driver,
toward the lakeside town.
The train, with five locomotives hauling 72 cars of crude
oil, derailed on a curve and blew up just after 1 a.m.,
flattening the center of the town in a series of massive
explosions.
MMA, like many North American railroads, has vastly stepped
up crude-by-rail deliveries as producers seek alternatives to
pipelines that have been stretched to capacity by higher U.S.
and Canadian output.
One focus of the probe into the disaster is whether the
engineer, the train's only operator, set enough hand brakes on
the train when he parked it some eight miles (13 km) west of
town at the end of his shift on Friday night.
The comments from MMA Chairman Ed Burkhardt were his
clearest yet on what he thought had gone wrong.
"It's very questionable whether the hand brakes were
properly applied on this train. As a matter of fact I'll say
they weren't, or we wouldn't have had this incident," he told an
outdoor news conference in Lac-Megantic.
As he spoke, irate town residents looked on and called out
repeatedly, on occasion drowning out his words. Some could be
heard shouting "murderer!"
"There are no words to describe what this man did
here," Alyssia Bolduc, 23, told Reuters afterwards.
Burkhardt, who said he did not think sabotage was involved,
told reporters he understood why people were angry.
"I feel absolutely awful about this. I'm devastated by
what's occurred in this community," he said. "We are making an
abject apology to the people in this town."
A death toll of 50 would make the accident Canada's
deadliest since in 1998, when a Swissair jet crashed into the
Atlantic off the coast of Nova Scotia, killing 229 people.
It would be North America's worst rail crash since 112
people died when an 11-car passenger train plunged off a bridge
in Mexico in 1989.
SAFETY PROCEDURES
Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB), which is leading
the investigation, wants to know if MMA followed proper safety
procedures when the train was pulled up for the night.
After it was parked, a small fire broke out in one of the
train's locomotives. MMA executives say they believe the train's
air brakes failed after firefighters shut down the locomotive's
engine to fight the blaze. The engine was powering the air
brakes.
"They (the firefighters) did what they thought was correct.
It was an important causal factor in this whole thing. Do we
hold them responsible? No," Burkhardt said.
But the failure of the air brakes should not have caused the
disaster since Canadian regulations say enough hand brakes must
be set to ensure a parked train cannot move.
"It seems that adequate hand brakes were not set on this
train and it was the engineer's responsibility to set them,"
Burkhardt said.
He said the engineer has been suspended without pay and he
did not expect him to return to the company to work.
Reuters has not been able to reach the engineer. Union
official Jocelyn Desjardins said he could not immediately
provide the name of the engineer's lawyer, or even confirm he
has one.
MMA, which is headquartered in Chicago, has a history of
accidents in Canada, according to TSB data. It shows 129
accidents, including 77 derailments - some of them minor - since
2003.
A TSB official said she could not immediately say how MMA's
accident rate compared with other rail operators in the country.
MMA is one of just two rail companies in Canada that is
allowed to operate trains manned by a single engineer.
The destruction in Lac-Megantic forced about 2,000 people,
roughly a third of the town's population, to leave their homes
and seek shelter in schools or with friends and family. Around
1,200 have since been allowed to return to their homes, some of
which are still without power or water.
(Writing by David Ljunggren and Janet Guttsman; additional
reporting by Randall Palmer and Peter N. Henderson; Editing by
Peter Galloway and Xavier Briand)