LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 13 A week after their
town was devastated by one of the worst train accidents in
Canadian history, residents of Lac-Megantic, Quebec, began
commemorating their dead, holding a tearful candlelight vigil
and tolling the bells of the local church.
Dozens of people from the town and area gathered at the
Paroisse de Ste-Agnes church on Friday evening to pray and
remember an estimated 50 people killed after a train hauling
crude oil jumped the track and exploded into flames there last
Saturday.
The recently reopened church has become a center of mourning
for the small community, with residents leaving flowers,
pictures, notes and other mementos.
Dominique Bordeleau, a high school teacher attending the
vigil, said she recognized two of her former students among the
dead whose photos were placed in the church's shrine.
"It really sinks in what happened when you see these
pictures. It reaches deep into you. It's devastating," she said.
The vigil was smaller than originally expected after Mayor
Colette Roy-Laroche pleaded with out-of-towners not to come into
Lac-Megantic, saying it would overwhelm a community still under
a state of emergency.
Instead, candlelight vigils were held in communities across
the predominantly French-speaking province.
Another tribute to the dead and missing was planned for
Saturday at noon, when the bells of Paroisse Ste-Agnes will be
rung 50 times.
Even as residents paused to remember, police and emergency
officials continued the complex task of looking for bodies and
identifying them.
Authorities working in the town's restricted red zone have
recovered 28 bodies so far, eight of which have been identified.
Another 22 people are presumed dead.
But the work has been made more difficult by the abundance
of crude oil on the site, which unleashes harmful fumes to
workers when displaced.
"We had to slow our searches in the field because of many
factors, including air," said Michel Forget, an inspector with
Surete du Quebec, the provincial police force.
The force is looking at ways to improve ventilation, a move
it hopes will speed up the process. The Surete said
investigators from the police forces of Montreal and Quebec City
had arrived, a move he said would accelerate the process.
The town is showing small signs of a return to normalcy. On
Friday evening the summer weather brought many people back onto
the quaint streets and outdoor patios that have helped make
Lac-Megantic a popular tourist destination.
But emotions remained raw in the tight-knit community, where
everyone seems to know each other through at least one degree of
separation.
On Friday, one distraught woman interrupted a press
conference given by the police shouting, "What is it you want to
know? We're in pain. We're in pain."
