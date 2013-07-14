By Phil Wahba and Julie Gordon
| LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 14
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 14 It was a runaway
train that caused this month's deadly inferno in Lac-Megantic,
but the Canadian town's leaders, business owners and many of its
residents see the railway as crucial to their survival and want
it operating again as soon as possible.
Fifty people, including 17 still missing, are believed to
have been killed on July 6 when a driverless train with 72 oil
tanker cars crashed and exploded in the center of the
picturesque, lakeside town in rural Quebec. The fire burned for
hours and dozens of buildings were leveled.
The derailment was the worst railway disaster in North
America in 24 years, and cut off Lac-Megantic's companies from
the railroad that ships their products to customers, including
exports to Maine, just 18 miles (29 km) away.
While many of the town's 6,000 residents are incensed that
trains carrying such flammable cargo can pass through an area
with bars, restaurants and other local businesses, they also say
the rail is their economic lifeline.
"We don't want to lose the train. We want our economy to
function," said Raymond Lafontaine, the owner of an excavation
and pavement company that has 175 workers, making it one of the
town's largest employers.
Lafontaine lost a son, two daughters-in-law and an employee
in the disaster. He said no money is coming in and he is worried
about how long he can hang on without the ability to pay his
employees. His 46-year-old company, which makes most of its
revenue in Lac-Megantic, had just begun work on a major
repavement project downtown.
The derailment is widely expected to spur changes in
Canadian railway regulations, and has fueled the debate about
the safety of using railroads to transport oil.
Lac-Megantic Mayor Colette Roy-Laroche said she will ask the
federal government to draw up a new route that skirts the town
center when the rail line is rebuilt.
Lac-Megantic is located in the less prosperous part of
Quebec's Eastern Townships, a region with a 6.4 percent
unemployment rate, lower than the provincial average.
The town's namesake lake, a deep blue expanse of water that
is close to two provincial parks, and nearby mountains covered
with dark pine and birch trees, attract hundreds of thousands of
visitors a year. Very little oil from the wrecked tanker cars
made it into the lake.
Still, Lac-Megantic is primarily an industrial town, with an
industrial park east of its downtown. Even before the crash,
many houses and businesses had been put up for sale or for rent
on Rue Laval, the town's main artery. Locals said jobs can be
hard to find.
RAIL SPUR
As the disaster site is still an active crime scene
investigation that is likely to be closed for weeks,
Lac-Megantic's mayor and business leaders said they want to
build a temporary track that would connect to parts of the
railway outside the restricted red zone. The timing is
uncertain.
"We have no sense whatsoever of when we'll be able to
examine any possible solution," Roy-Laroche told Reuters. "The
rail is essential to our industries."
The railway also is key for Tafisa's particle board
manufacturing plant in Lac-Megantic's industrial park, which
makes cabinetry products from wood fiber that would otherwise be
discarded as waste and is North America's largest such facility.
Prior to the derailment, Tafisa used a rail connection to
the main line to transport its products. After sitting idle for
five days the plant resumed operations on Thursday, using trucks
instead of the railway.
But shipping by truck is much more expensive than by rail
and untenable over the long term, Lac-Megantic's mayor said.
The Quebec government plans this week to unveil an emergency
aid plan for the town's businesses, in addition to the C$10
million ($9.6 million) that were part of a C$60 million
emergency fund set aside for companies.
Despite deep anger at the management of the railway operator
- Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway - over the accident, the
town's residents say they want the railroad to remain but with
better regulation and a ban on transporting oil and gas through
the center of their own town.
"For industry yes, but for the oil and gas transport, I don't
think so," Rejean Champagne, a resident of a condo in
Lac-Megantic's evacuation zone, said when asked if the railway
should reopen.
Ghislain Bolduc, who represents Lac-Megantic in
predominantly French-speaking Quebec's provincial assembly, said
the town's economy was inextricably tied to the railway.
"It has been the economic engine of this town for 145 years
and it is still the economic engine. So do you want it to
disappear? Or you want it to be there, but in a proper way?"
Rebuilding the economy will take years and many residents,
like Lafontaine, are too busy grieving for lost ones to think
far out.
"Everyone is in mourning, everyone is crying," he said of
his employees.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in Lac-Megantic; Additional reporting
by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Tiffany Wu and Paul
Simao)