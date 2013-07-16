By Phil Wahba
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 16 Street lights
melted and heavy rail lines buckled into a 5-foot arch after the
explosion of a runaway train in the little Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic, where police on Tuesday gave outsiders a first,
closely monitored look at the edges of the devastation.
"Go in, listen, be silent and understand, and explain to the
world what happened here," Quebec police Lieutenant Michel
Brunet told a small group of journalists who have been reporting
on the disaster, which killed 50 people and destroyed the center
of this lakeside town near the Maine border.
The epicenter of the blast, the "red zone" of 1.4 square
kilometers, or about half a square mile, is still considered too
dangerous for all but investigators and emergency workers.
But even from just outside that central core, the scale of
the destruction is clear, with burned-down buildings, mountains
of rail-related debris and charred, black, leafless trees.
The crash happened early in the morning of July 6, when a
runaway train hauling 72 tanker cars of crude oil smashed into
the town's center, derailed and exploded into vast fireballs.
Some 37 bodies have so far been recovered and there is no
hope that any of those still missing will be found alive after
the disaster, which highlighted the risks of moving oil by rail,
an increasingly popular option for energy producers that are
unable to find space on crowded pipelines to refineries.
Close to where the train went off the rails, investigators
climbed atop a twisted pile of metal wheelsets, the axle-wheel
combination that holds a rail car on the tracks, to look at some
of the tankers, which are jumbled in a three-storey heap above
ground that has sagged under their weight.
The investigators work in shifts of 15 minutes at most,
hampered by high temperatures and the pervasive smell of fuel.
Many of the cars are burned black from the smoke and flames,
and oil has leaked into the area and into Lac Megantic itself, a
deep blue body of water that stretches south from the town.
Rocks on the waterfront look like gigantic pieces of
charcoal, burned mostly black, with white splotches from ash.
"It will take years, years. We won't get our beautiful
downtown back anytime soon," said Yannick Gagne, owner of
popular Musi-Cafe, where many of the dead were partying as the
train roared into town.
Police allowed the one-time trip into the disaster zone
after multiple media requests and after consultations with
locals in the picturesque town. It will likely take weeks before
outsiders are allowed to the center of the disaster zone.
The head of Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway, which
operated the train, said last week he believed the train's hand
brakes had not been set properly when it was parked for the
night uphill from Lac-Megantic. He singled out the train's
one-man crew, the engineer, Tom Harding.
Harding's lawyer, Thomas Walsh, described those comments as
"very premature" and said the various investigations into the
disaster should be allowed to do their work.
Walsh said Harding is a witness rather than a suspect in the
investigation of the disaster, and is devastated by what
happened.
"Since he (Harding) was more closely involved as the
conductor, the person who's responsible for the train, obviously
he's very very affected ... He's devastated by it," Walsh told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Quebec police have said their investigation of the crash is
still in its early stages, although they say criminal negligence
is a possibility they are looking at. The center of Lac-Megantic
is considered a crime scene.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board has also opened an
investigation into the crash, focusing in part on the number of
handbrakes that were set on the train, which had been parked for
the night on a part of the main line some 8 miles from town.
Safety board officials have said an accident of this kind is
never the fault of a single factor or a single individual.
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Peter N
Henderson in Toronto; Writing by Janet Guttsman; Editing by
Peter Galloway)