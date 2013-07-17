(Rewrites with 9/11 expert assisting with investigation)
By Phil Wahba
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 17 A U.S. expert who
worked on the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks is helping
Canadian authorities sift through wreckage left more than a week
after a runaway train barreled into a lakeside town in Quebec
killing 50 people, police said on Wednesday.
Frank DePaolo, an emergency specialist from New York's
Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, visited the ruins of
Lac-Megantic earlier in the week.
DePaolo is an expert in managing major disaster sites and
is responsible for one of the forensic teams working at the
collapsed World Trade Center towers in New York City.
"He said the efforts were complex and difficult and he was
overwhelmed (by) the enormity of the situation," Quebec police
spokesman Michel Forget told reporters.
A spokeswoman in DePaolo's New York office said he was not
available for comment.
Investigators are painstakingly working their way through
Lac-Megantic, where a runaway crude oil train derailed and
exploded on July 6 leaving burned-down buildings, mountains of
rail-related debris and charred trees. Some 37 bodies have been
recovered and investigators are still searching for more
remains.
It was North America's deadliest rail accident in more than
20 years.
The center of the town - in the mainly French-speaking
province of Quebec - is considered a crime scene and it will
likely be weeks to months before trains are able to run again.
Quebec police have said their investigation of the crash is
still in its early stages, although they say they are looking at
the possibility of criminal negligence.
Canada's new transportation minister, Lisa Raitt, met local
officials in Lac-Megantic on Wednesday and said the federal
government was ready to help the community. She gave no details.
Earlier on the day the railway company at the center of the
disaster confirmed it had laid off a number of people in Maine
and Quebec.
The cutbacks at the Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway
(MMA) come 11 days after a runaway train hauling 72 tanker cars
of crude oil derailed and exploded in the center of
Lac-Megantic, leveling the heart of the small town.
"This is because of the track being broken at Lac-Megantic,"
Cathy Aldana, a vice president at Rail World Inc, the parent
company of MMA, told Reuters. "The intent is to rehire the
employees when the line is open again."
Aldana could not confirm how many employees were affected by
the layoffs, but Canadian media outlets, citing union sources,
reported that 19 people were laid off in Quebec alone.
A Quebec union representative was not immediately available
for comment.
The disaster in Lac-Megantic has cut off local firms that
use the railroad to ship their products to customers, including
exports to Maine, just 18 miles (29 km) away.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in Lac-Megantic and Julie Gordon in
Toronto; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Vicki Allen and
Lisa Shumaker)