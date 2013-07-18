By Solarina Ho and Julie Gordon
July 18 Canada's two big railroads are reviewing
safety standards after the deadly train crash on July 6 that
killed some 50 people and destroyed the center of a small Quebec
town.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Canada's No. 2
operator, said on Thursday it has already made some changes to
its operating rules. It will no longer park unattended trains
hauling hazardous materials on main lines, and is bringing in
tougher rules on setting the brakes that hold a stationary train
in place.
The runaway train that smashed into the town of
Lac-Megantic, Quebec, had been parked on a main line after the
engineer, its only crew member, finished his shift.
The train, operated by the Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway
(MMA), rolled down the track, gained speed, and derailed in the
center of the lakeside town, with some of the 72 oil tanker cars
it was hauling exploding into a wall of fire.
Investigators say the way in which the train's crucial hand
brakes were set is one focus of their probe.
"The recent situation gave us a chance to thoroughly review
our safety procedures, as we do on an ongoing basis," CP Rail
spokesman Ed Greenberg said in a statement.
"We have now strengthened our operating procedures in some
key areas that were identified from what recently occurred."
Canadian National Railway Co, the country's biggest
railroad, has also started reviewing its policy for securing
trains to strengthen its safety protocols, spokesman Mark
Hallman said. It expects to complete the review shortly.
CLASS ACTION
The use of the hand brakes when the engineer parked his
train for the night a few miles outside Lac-Megantic is also a
crucial point in a class action suit being pursued by residents
of the town of about 6,000 people.
The crash was North America's deadliest rail accident in
more than 20 years.
The suit's preliminary document, filed in a Quebec court
earlier this week, alleges that MMA and its affiliates cut costs
to the point where safety was compromised, including replacing
two-men crews with a single train operator, cutting wages and
not ensuring company policy and regulations were followed.
The suit was updated late on Wednesday to also name Irving
Oil Ltd, whose Saint John, New Brunswick, refinery was the
destination of the crude oil shipment, and World Fuel Services
Inc, which supplied the crude. It alleges the two
companies failed to take appropriate measures to ensure that the
crude oil was properly and safely transported.
Neither company responded to requests to comment, and MMA
has also not commented on the suit.
"It was a highly flammable type of oil," said Jeff Orenstein
of Consumer Law Group, one of the firms behind the class action
suit. "They did not arrange for proper transport of the oil
knowing the containers were insufficient for the purposes of
this flammable oil."
The case, No.450-06-000001-135, was filed in the District of
Saint-François in Sherbrooke, to the east of Montreal, because
the courthouse in Lac-Megantic is in an off-limits zone where
investigators are still searching for bodies and evidence.
"We couldn't get into the building, so we filed in
Sherbrooke," said Orenstein, adding the legal team will request
a transfer as soon as the Lac-Megantic court reopens.
Separately, Canada's Transportation Safety Board said two
wheels of a freight car operated by MMA came off the rails on
Thursday near Farnham, east of Montreal.
No one was injured and no cargo spilled from the train,
which was not on the main track, a safety board spokesman said.