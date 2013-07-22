July 22 The Canadian government will offer C$60
million ($58 million) to help rebuild the devastated Quebec town
of Lac-Megantic, where 47 people died in a crude oil tanker
train explosion and fire, a federal minister said on Monday.
Quebec's provincial government announced shortly after the
July 6 disaster that it was giving C$60 million in aid.
Federal International Aid Minister Christian Paradis, who
represents a parliamentary district that includes Lac-Megantic,
said C$25 million would go to Quebec for immediate help while
C$35 million would be dedicated to rebuilding efforts.
"Faced with such devastating circumstances it is really
important to offer immediate aid to people whose lives have been
turned upside down," he told a televised briefing.
Earlier in the day, police in Lac-Megantic said they had
moved the wrecked locomotives to recover the train's black box
data recorder which has been flown to the United States for
examination.
Canadian crash investigators said last week that not enough
brakes had been set on the train, which moved by itself after it
had been parked for the night on July 5 near the town.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao)