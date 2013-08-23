TORONTO Aug 23 The rail company whose oil
tanker train blew up in a Quebec town last month, killing 47
people, will be allowed to continue operating through Oct. 1
after providing insurance documentation demanded by Canadian
authorities.
The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) said on Friday it
would let Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway (MMA) and its
Canadian subsidiary keep trains moving for now. Earlier this
month it had ordered MMA to cease operations, saying the railway
lacked adequate insurance.
On July 6, a runaway MMA train hauling tankers of crude oil
derailed in the center of the little Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic, and exploded in giant fireballs in what was North
America's deadliest rail accident in two decades.
The center of Lac-Megantic was flattened and an estimated
1.5 million U.S. gallons (5.6 million liters) of oil were
spilled.
The CTA ordered the railway on Aug. 13 to halt operations
as of Aug. 20 because it did not have adequate insurance. The
insurance that MMA had in force in July will not come close to
meeting the costs of cleanup and restoration after the
Lac-Megantic crash.
Last Friday, the CTA reversed that order, allowing MMA to
operate through Oct. 1 after the railway provided evidence of
adequate third-party insurance. However, MMA still had to show
by Aug. 23 it had sufficient funds to cover the C$250,000
($237,500) self-insured portion of its operations, or it would
be shut down.
The CTA said on Friday that MMA had done that.
MMA, which operates rail lines in Quebec and Maine, filed
for bankruptcy protection in Canada and the United States
earlier this month. It said in a court filing that its insurance
covered liabilities up to C$25 million, while clean-up costs
after the crash could exceed C$200 million.
MMA also faces a series of class-action lawsuits in Quebec
and in the United States on behalf of the victims, as well as a
notice of claim from a company that is unable to ship from its
Lac-Megantic production facilities.
Lac-Megantic, a town of around 6,000, was developed around
the railway and businesses have already expressed concern about
the impact if the MMA rail link closes permanently.
Under Canadian federal regulations, there is no set minimum
or maximum amount of insurance coverage required for railway
operators. Coverage is based on a risk assessment carried out by
the insurance company and the railway company.
The CTA - an independent government regulator - is now
planning to review the adequacy of third-party liability
coverage to deal with catastrophic events, especially for
smaller railways.