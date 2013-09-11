TORONTO, Sept 11 Investigators believe the crude
oil aboard a Canadian train that derailed in the center of a
small Quebec town in July, killing 47 people, was "violently"
explosive and likely not correctly labeled, the Globe and Mail
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The Globe's report, quoting unidentified sources who have
seen correspondence between the Canadian Transportation Safety
Board and U.S. regulators, said the TSB was worried about how
oil from the Bakken region of North Dakota is labeled, and about
whether tanker cars are up to the task of transporting them.
The train, hauling 72 tanker cars of Bakken crude, was
parked uphill of the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic when it rolled
away, accelerated on a downhill grade and derailed and exploded
in vast fireballs in the center of town.
The Transportation Safety Board scheduled a news briefing
for 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT)
The fireballs had already raised concern about the cargo,
given that crude oil does not normally explode very readily.
Bakken crude is lighter, and hence more volatile, than crude
from some other areas.
The Globe said the cargo was labeled as a "group 3 product",
the normal classification category for crude oil. But more
explosive oil should be labeled group 2, a label that affects
how emergency services deal with an accident.
"Safety board investigators argue the shipment did not
conform with strict federal classification standards," the Globe
said. "Instead, officials concluded the lighter, more volatile
crude should have been classified as a more explosive group 2
oil."
The board was to announce new recommendations for the rail
industry at its briefing. It has already said trains carrying
dangerous goods must not be left unattended on a main track, and
two "qualified persons" must run any train that hauls dangerous
goods.
The train in the Lac-Megantic crash, operated by
now-bankrupt railroad Montreal Maine & Atlantic, had a single
engineer aboard when it was parked for the night on the main
line.
Changes in crude labeling could have implications for the
rising volumes of crude-by-rail shipments across North America,
which has gained in popularity as pipelines fill to capacity.