By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Sept 11 A runaway train that blew up in
a Quebec town, killing 47 people, was hauling a more flammable,
gasoline-like fuel than the crude oil it was supposed to be
carrying, raising questions about how accurately dangerous goods
are identified on North American railroads, Canadian
investigators said on Wednesday.
In an update on its probe into the July 6 disaster, Canada's
Transportation Safety Board (TSB) urged U.S. and Canadian
regulators to better document the transport of dangerous goods,
and said it is also looking at the safety of the rail cars that
are used to move oil. The TSB can recommend changes but not
impose them.
The tanker train derailed and exploded in the middle of the
small town of Lac-Megantic, Quebec, causing hundreds of millions
of dollars in damages as well as the 47 deaths in what was the
continent's deadliest rail disaster in two decades.
The calamity focused attention on rising volumes of
crude-by-rail shipments across North America, which have gained
in popularity as pipelines fill to capacity.
The fuel being shipped through Lac-Megantic by the
now-bankrupt Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway came from a U.S.
Bakken oilfield and was headed for an Atlantic Canadian
refinery. The TSB said documents showed the cargo belonged to
the Packing Group III category, which describes regular crude
oil.
But tests showed the oil actually belonged to the Packing
Group II category, which has the characteristics of gasoline and
is much more explosive.
"The lower flashpoint of the crude oil explains in part why
it ignited so quickly," TSB chief investigator Donald Ross told
a news conference.
The TSB made clear the cargo would have been handled the
same way, regardless of fuel classification, under current
rules. Its investigation will now shift to the cars used on the
train: old-style DOT111 tanker cars, which lack twin hulls or
extra strengthening.
Asked if the TSB might recommend that companies be banned
from using the older versions of the DOT111 to carry fuel,
investigator Ed Belkaloul replied: "Our inquiry continues and
based on the results, it's a path we're contemplating, and
eventually if we find deficiencies, we'll go in that direction."
The driverless train, hauling 72 tanker cars, was parked
uphill of Lac-Megantic when it rolled away, accelerated on a
downhill grade and derailed and exploded in vast fireballs in
the center of the town.
The gigantic blasts had already raised questions about the
cargo, given that regular crude oil does not normally explode
very readily. Bakken crude is lighter, and hence more volatile,
than crude from some other areas.
Ross said the fuel had been taken by truck from 11 Bakken
wellheads to a train yard in North Dakota. Shipping documents
from the truck companies that the TSB saw showed the fuel had
been correctly listed as PGII. But when the train left, the
classification had somehow changed to PGIII, he added.
Asked how that could have happened, Ross answered: "Good
question." Tests on a tanker train that was following the one
involved in the disaster on the rail line showed that it too was
carrying PGII fuel that had been documented as PGIII.
Deborah Hersman, acting chairman of the U.S. Transportation
Safety Board, said she shared the Canadian TSB's concerns.
"Clearly understanding the hazardous characteristics of what
is being transported is one of the keys to safe transportation,"
she said in a statement.
Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt noted that if a
company does not properly classify its goods, it can be
prosecuted.
Ross said that stronger tanker cars might not have helped
much in Lac-Megantic.
"I think you have to bear in mind the speed of this accident
... given the speed the train came down the hill, was the
performance of the cars reasonable? Obviously you can't build a
railway car to withstand anything," he told reporters.
Environmental organization Greenpeace demanded an immediate
ban on shipping oil in the older DOT111 cars.
"What we learned today was that there are major gaps in the
safety rules for moving oil by rail," said climate and energy
campaigner Keith Stewart.
Canada's federal transport ministry reacted to the disaster
on July 23 by saying trains carrying dangerous goods must not be
left unattended on a main track, and two "qualified persons"
must run any train that hauls dangerous goods.
The train in the Quebec crash had a single engineer aboard
when it was parked for the night on the main line.