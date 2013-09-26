TORONTO, Sept 26 The U.S. company whose runaway
oil tanker train exploded and killed 47 people in a small Quebec
town in July can operate trains through Oct. 18, Canadian
regulators said on Thursday in a ruling that prolongs a
temporary extension by about two weeks.
But the Canadian Transportation Agency said it had not yet
decided whether to grant a request from Montreal, Maine and
Atlantic Railway and its Canadian subsidiary for permission to
continue operations until Jan. 15, 2014.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection in August, just
weeks after the Lac-Megantic disaster.
The explosion obliterated the center of the lakeside town,
and some 1.5 million U.S. gallons (5.6 million litres) of oil
were spilled, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damages
and cleanup costs.
The transportation agency said it is satisfied that the rail
company holds adequate insurance to operate until Oct. 18, and
that it will rule on the request for an extension by then. An
Oct. 9 bankruptcy court hearing could affect that decision, it
added.
The agency had originally ordered MMA, which runs rail lines
in Quebec and Maine, to cease operations in August due to
inadequate insurance.
It lifted the order after the company provided documentation
showing it had sufficient third-party insurance and enough funds
to cover the self-insured portion of its operations.
