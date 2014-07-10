TORONTO, July 10 A Canadian National Railway
freight train derailed within the city limits of
Brockville, in eastern Ontario, on Thursday, disrupting
passenger train service in the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board said 26 cars were
involved in the derailment and has sent a team of investigators
to the site, about 115 kilometers (72 miles) south of Ottawa,
the nation's capital.
Passenger train service Via Rail alerted travelers on its
website and on Twitter that "alternate transportation" would be
provided.
A CN Rail spokeswoman said the derailment occurred around
4:10 a.m. (0810 GMT), and that derailed cars included two loaded
auto carriers, 13 unloaded fuel tanks, and five cars carrying
carbon powder.
Spokeswoman Lindsay Fedchyshyn said an initial assessment
showed no leaks, and that the mainline between Toronto and
Montreal would be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)