TORONTO, July 10 A Canadian National Railway freight train derailed within the city limits of Brockville, in eastern Ontario, on Thursday, disrupting passenger train service in the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board said 26 cars were involved in the derailment and has sent a team of investigators to the site, about 115 kilometers (72 miles) south of Ottawa, the nation's capital.

Passenger train service Via Rail alerted travelers on its website and on Twitter that "alternate transportation" would be provided.

A CN Rail spokeswoman said the derailment occurred around 4:10 a.m. (0810 GMT), and that derailed cars included two loaded auto carriers, 13 unloaded fuel tanks, and five cars carrying carbon powder.

Spokeswoman Lindsay Fedchyshyn said an initial assessment showed no leaks, and that the mainline between Toronto and Montreal would be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)