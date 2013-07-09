Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 9 The crude oil freight train that derailed and blew up in the small town of Lac-Megantic early on Saturday morning was traveling far too fast when it went off the rails, investigators told reporters on Tuesday.
"The train derail(ed) at approximately 1.14 a.m. (0514 GMT)and although we can't provide the precise speed at this time, the train was traveling well in excess of its authorized speed at that point," said Donald Ross, an investigator with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
At least 13 people died in the disaster and the death toll could reach 50. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
