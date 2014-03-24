By Randall Palmer
| OTTAWA, March 24
OTTAWA, March 24 Quebec police have concluded
their investigation into last July's oil-by-rail disaster in the
Quebec town of Lac-Megantic, in which 47 people were killed, and
have turned the file over to the public prosecutor's office, a
police spokesman said Monday.
"The investigators of the Surete du Quebec (police) have
sent the investigation report to the director of criminal and
penal prosecutions," spokesman Claude Denis said.
Neither he nor the prosecutor's office would give details on
what was in the report, or say whether, or when, criminal
charges might be laid.
The news agency QMI reported over the weekend that an
unidentified police source said police were confident
prosecutors would lay criminal negligence charges as a result of
the investigation.
Jean-Pascal Boucher, spokesman for the prosecutor's office,
said the prosecution has been working with the police since the
accident and that it is continuing to analyze the evidence.
The disaster occurred after a single engineer parked his
train for the night on a main line uphill from Lac-Megantic. The
train of oil tankers started rolling and eventually derailed,
exploding into balls of fire and flattening the center of the
town.
The train was operated by the small railway company,
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)