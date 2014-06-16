TORONTO, June 16 The Quebec government said on Monday it was seeking some C$409 million ($377 million) from Montreal, Maine and Atlantic, the insolvent rail operator at the center of the rail disaster in the town of Lac Megantic last year.

The claim is the latest in a growing list against the rail operator and other companies involved in the train shipment of oil from the Bakken fields that derailed and exploded, killing 47 people in the small town of Quebec and flattening the center of the town.

The government, which filed its claim with court officials handling the claims process, said C$126 million was for funds already spend, while the remainder was for expenses it expected to incur.

The government said the size of its claim may be revised upward, once all its expenses were determined. ($1 = 1.0853 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)