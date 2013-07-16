July 16 The engineer of the runaway train that
exploded in a small Quebec town, killing 50 people, is a witness
rather than a suspect in the investigation of the disaster, and
is devastated by what happened, his lawyer told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Lawyer Thomas Walsh said the engineer, Tom Harding, has
spent 10 hours talking to police, and three or four talking to
investigators at the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, who
are probing the causes of the July 6 calamity in the town of
Lac-Megantic, North America's deadliest rail accident in more
than 20 years.
"When he was interviewed by the police my understanding is
that he was interviewed as a witness," Walsh said in a telephone
interview from Quebec. The procedure for interviewing someone as
a witness differs from those considered suspects, he added.
"If they are seen as a suspect then they have to be advised
of that, and they have to be given certain constitutional
warnings," he said.
Harding, the sole operator of the crude oil-laden train, was
supposed to have set enough hand brakes to prevent its five
locomotives and 72 tanker cars from moving when he parked them
some 8 miles uphill from the tiny lakeside town of Lac-Megantic
at the end of his shift late on July 5.
But in the early hours of the next day, the train started
rolling downhill, and derailed and exploded in the middle of
Lac-Megantic, flattening dozens of buildings in the little
lakeside town near the Maine border.
"Since he (Harding) was more closely involved as the
conductor, the person who's responsible for the train, obviously
he's very very affected ... He's devastated by it," Walsh said.
The head of Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway, which
operated the train, said last week he believed the train's hand
brakes had not been set properly. Walsh described the comments
as "very premature" and said the various investigations into the
disaster should be allowed to do their work.
Asked whether he thought charges would be laid against
Harding, Walsh replied: "I don't know what to expect or when to
expect them... We're basically in a wait and see posture."
Walsh said Harding is staying outside Lac-Megantic, and "for
his own personal mental health" needs to be away from the media
and the public.
Quebec police have said their investigation of the crash is
still in its early stages, although they say criminal negligence
is a possibility they are looking at. The center Lac-Megantic is
considered a crime scene, closed to all but investigators.
Walsh said some members of the public have taken what he
called "a pretty radical position" on the crash without knowing
all the facts.
"Somebody told me that they were throwing rocks at train
conductors ... I don't think it's right, actually. If the time
comes to throw stones, then the stones will be thrown. But the
time hasn't arrived yet, I don't think," he said.
