By Dave Sherwood
| BOWDOINHAM, Maine, July 8
BOWDOINHAM, Maine, July 8 Maine has no plans to
review shipments of crude through the state on rail lines after
a deadly oil train derailment just across the border in Quebec's
Lac-Megantic over the weekend, the state's Department of
Transportation said.
The train was hauling about 50,000 barrels of crude from
North Dakota's Bakken shale development to Irving Oil's 300,000
barrel per day (bpd) plant in Saint John, New Brunswick.
A derailment and explosion early on Saturday near the small
town of Lac-Megantic killed five people, and another 40 people
are still missing, authorities said.
Nearly 30,000 bpd of crude crossed through Maine in March,
up from under 2,000 bpd a year earlier, as part of a surge in
oil by rail transit caused by the U.S. shale boom. The growth in
oil shipments through Maine has caused protests among
environmental groups in the state.
Ted Talbot, spokesman for the Maine Department of
Transportation, called the Quebec accident "tragic," but said
the state had no plans to review movements of crude oil through
Maine.
"It's on the same parallel as a tractor-trailer accident.
It's private commerce and we don't get involved," Talbot said.
"There's no appetite to curb or otherwise alter the
shipments of crude in Maine," he said.
PROTESTS
While the cause of the disaster, which occurred on a
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway, has yet to be determined,
environmentalists in Maine were quick to highlight the disaster
as a wakeup call to the risks of the burgeoning transport trade
that they have been protesting.
In the sleepy central Maine town of Fairfield on June 27,
six protesters were arrested blocking tracks belonging to Pan Am
Railways, just north of a yard where protesters alleged a train
carrying Bakken crude was stationed.
Environmental group 350 Maine planned to hold a news
conference at Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway's Bangor, Maine
headquarters on Monday.
All of Maine's seven active freight railways are authorized
to ship petroleum products, say transportation officials, though
only two - Pan Am and Montreal, Maine and Atlantic - reported
shipping crude in the past two years.
For companies like Pan Am, which shipped 2.3 million barrels
of U.S. crude last year, the shipments are one way to offset its
flagging coal transport business.
Talbot said that any discussions to change or improve safety
for rail procedures would start at the federal level.
"Up to the point that the public outcry demands a reaction,
government will stay out of private commerce," he said.
"When a crash happens, you hear about it, but you don't hear
about the many successful loads that pass through the state
every day."
