WILMINGTON, Del Aug 7 Montreal, Maine &
Atlantic Ltd, the railway involved in last month's deadly
derailment in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, saying the move would enable
the company to preserve the value of its assets.
The railway said it lost much of its freight business
following the Quebec derailment and explosion on July 6, which
killed 47 and devastated downtown Lac-Megantic.
The company said it had assets of between $50 million and
$100 million and liabilities of up to $10 million, according to
court documents filed with the U.S. Bankrutpcy Court in Maine.